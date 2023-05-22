Death of American Soccer Coach Dave Brandt: Obituary and Cause of Death

Dave Brandt Dead: American Soccer Coach Passes Away at Age 65

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Dave Brandt, a beloved American soccer coach, at the age of 65. Brandt had a long and successful career in coaching, leading several teams to championships and being recognized as one of the top coaches in the sport.

Career Achievements

Brandt began his coaching career in the late 1980s, working with various college teams in Pennsylvania. He quickly made a name for himself as a talented coach, and in 1991 he led his team at Messiah College to a Division III national championship. He would go on to win five more national championships with Messiah College over the next 17 years.

In 2009, Brandt became the head coach of the men’s soccer team at West Virginia University. There, he led the team to win the Big East championship in his first season. He also coached the women’s soccer team at West Virginia University, leading them to three consecutive Big East championships and a spot in the NCAA Final Four.

Brandt then moved on to coach at the professional level, working with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and the Harrisburg City Islanders. He also spent time as the head coach of the United States men’s U-18 national team.

Cause of Death

Brandt passed away on September 8, 2021. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed to be related to complications from COVID-19.

Tributes and Obituaries

Following news of Brandt’s passing, tributes began pouring in from the soccer community. Many former players, colleagues, and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Brandt’s impact on their lives.

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America released a statement saying, “Dave Brandt was a legend in the coaching community, and his impact on the sport will be felt for years to come. He was not only an incredible coach but also a mentor and friend to many.”

Brandt’s legacy in the soccer world will continue to be celebrated by those who knew him and were touched by his coaching and leadership. He will be greatly missed.

