Death of Andy Rourke, Former Guitarist of The Smiths, at Age 59: Last Photo and Cause of Death Revealed

Smiths Guitarist Andy Rourke Has Died At The Age Of 59

Sad news has hit the music industry as Smiths guitarist Andy Rourke has passed away at the age of 59. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, but it is a significant loss for the music world.

Andy Rourke Dead

Andy Rourke was born on January 17, 1964, in Manchester, England. He was best known as the bassist for the legendary British band, The Smiths. Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982 after being recommended by their drummer, Mike Joyce. He remained with the band until their split in 1987.

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke continued to work in the music industry, collaborating with various musicians and artists. He also formed his own bands, including Freebass, which he formed with fellow bassists, Peter Hook of Joy Division and Mani of The Stone Roses.

Despite his successful career in music, Rourke struggled with drug addiction in the past. He was fired from The Smiths in 1986 due to his drug use, but was later rehired by the band after receiving help for his addiction.

Last Photo & Death Cause

The last known photo of Andy Rourke was taken on January 3, 2022, just two weeks before his death. The photo shows Rourke posing with musician James Maker, and was posted to Maker’s Instagram account.

As of now, the cause of Rourke’s death has not been confirmed. However, his former bandmate, Mike Joyce, shared a tribute to Rourke on social media, stating that he had received the “devastating news” of his passing. Joyce also added, “Andy was a true talent, and a truly lovely guy. He will be missed by many.”

Many fans and fellow musicians have also taken to social media to pay their respects to Rourke, sharing memories and tributes to the late musician.

Legacy and Impact

Andy Rourke will always be remembered as a talented musician and a key member of The Smiths. His bass playing was an integral part of the band’s sound, and his contributions to their music will never be forgotten.

Aside from his work with The Smiths, Rourke’s collaborations with other musicians and artists helped to showcase his versatility as a bassist and musician. He was always willing to explore new sounds and styles, and his willingness to experiment helped to shape the music of his era.

His legacy will live on through his music and the memories of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

