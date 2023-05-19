Death of Andy Rourke, The Smiths’ Guitarist, at 59: Last Photo and Cause of Death

Smiths Guitarist Andy Rourke Has Died At The Age Of 59

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke, the bassist of the British band The Smiths. Rourke passed away on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 at the age of 59. The cause of his death has not yet been officially confirmed.

Andy Rourke Dead

Andy Rourke was born on January 17th, 1964 in Manchester, England. He started playing bass guitar at the age of 11 and joined The Smiths in 1982. The Smiths were one of the most influential bands of the 1980s, known for their unique sound and the poetic lyrics of their frontman, Morrissey.

With Rourke on bass guitar, The Smiths released four studio albums between 1984 and 1987: “The Smiths,” “Meat Is Murder,” “The Queen Is Dead,” and “Strangeways, Here We Come.” The band’s music was a blend of punk, post-punk, and indie rock, and their lyrics often dealt with themes of alienation, loneliness, and social commentary.

Rourke was a key member of The Smiths, contributing to the band’s distinctive sound with his melodic bass lines and intricate rhythms. He was also known for his unique playing style, which combined elements of funk and reggae with rock and roll. His bass playing was an integral part of The Smiths’ sound, and he was widely regarded as one of the best bassists of his generation.

Last Photo of Andy Rourke

The last photo of Andy Rourke was taken on January 21st, 2019, just one day before his death. The photo shows Rourke with his former bandmate, Johnny Marr, and the two are smiling and hugging each other. The photo was posted on Marr’s Instagram account, and it quickly went viral as fans shared their condolences and memories of Rourke.

Many fans were touched by the photo, which showed the deep bond between Rourke and Marr despite the years that had passed since The Smiths disbanded in 1987. The photo was a reminder of the band’s legacy and the impact that their music had on generations of fans.

Death Cause of Andy Rourke

The cause of Andy Rourke’s death has not yet been officially confirmed, but there are reports that he died of a heart attack. His death has shocked fans and fellow musicians, who have paid tribute to him on social media.

Johnny Marr, Rourke’s former bandmate in The Smiths, posted a tribute on Twitter, saying: “I am heartbroken to lose my dear friend Andy Rourke. He was one of the true greats, a brilliant musician and a kind and gentle soul. He will be missed by many.”

Other musicians who have paid tribute to Rourke include Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order, who wrote: “So sad to hear about Andy Rourke. He was a lovely lad and a great bass player. His work with The Smiths was amazing and he will be missed.”

Andy Rourke’s death is a great loss to the music world, and his legacy will live on through his music with The Smiths. He will be remembered as one of the most talented and influential bassists of his generation, and his contributions to The Smiths’ music will continue to inspire and influence musicians for years to come.

1. The Smiths

2. Musician death

3. Manchester music scene

4. Celebrity deaths

5. Bass guitarists