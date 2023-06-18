Death of Anna Meyers in a Birmingham AL Accident: Obituary

Obituary: Anna Meyers

Anna Meyers passed away tragically in an accident in Birmingham, AL on November 15th, 2021. She was 32 years old.

Anna was born on June 3rd, 1989 in Mobile, AL to her parents, John and Mary Meyers. She attended college at Auburn University, where she earned a degree in accounting. After graduation, Anna moved to Birmingham, where she worked as a CPA at a local accounting firm.

Anna was known for her infectious smile and kind-hearted spirit. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Anna is survived by her parents, John and Mary Meyers, and her siblings, Sarah and Michael Meyers. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 2 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mobile, AL.

Rest in peace, Anna. You will never be forgotten.

