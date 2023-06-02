Death of Ashley Cardoso in a Traffic Collision in Brockton, Massachusetts

Ashley Cardoso: Remembering a Life Cut Short by a Traffic Collision

The Accident

On July 26, 2021, Ashley Cardoso was involved in a tragic traffic collision in Brockton, Massachusetts. She was just 22 years old. The accident occurred on North Pearl Street, and reports indicate that Cardoso was a pedestrian at the time of the collision. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

The Obituary

Ashley Cardoso was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on October 29, 1998. She was the daughter of Sheryl Cardoso and the late Jose Cardoso. She attended Brockton High School and later went on to attend Bridgewater State University.

Ashley was a kind and compassionate person who was loved by many. Her obituary describes her as having a “contagious smile” and a “heart of gold.” She had a passion for music and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. She was also a talented athlete and played soccer and basketball in high school.

Ashley is survived by her mother, Sheryl, her brother, Michael, and many other family members and friends who loved her dearly. Her obituary notes that she will be remembered for her “beautiful soul, infectious laughter, and the love she brought to everyone she touched.”

The Aftermath

The news of Ashley Cardoso’s passing has shaken the Brockton community and beyond. Friends and loved ones have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Ashley. Many have also called for increased safety measures on North Pearl Street and other busy roads in the area.

The Brockton Police Department is still investigating the cause of the accident. They have not released any details about the driver of the vehicle involved or whether any charges will be filed.

Remembering Ashley

Ashley Cardoso may have been taken from us too soon, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and honor her memory. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ashley-cardoso-memorial-fund.

As we mourn the loss of Ashley Cardoso, let us also honor her by working to make our roads safer for everyone. No family should have to go through the pain and heartbreak that her loved ones are experiencing. Let us remember Ashley and do everything we can to prevent senseless tragedies like this from happening in the future.

