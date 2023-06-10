Death of Basketball Player Marcus Ellison in Corpus Christi TX Due to Accident

Marcus Ellison Obituary

Marcus Ellison, a talented basketball player from Corpus Christi, TX, passed away in a tragic accident. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and fans alike.

Ellison was born on June 12, 1995, and grew up with a passion for basketball. He attended Flour Bluff High School, where he was a star player on the basketball team. He went on to play for the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders, where he continued to excel on the court.

On August 27, 2021, Ellison’s life was cut short when he was involved in a fatal accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. His sudden and unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Ellison will be remembered for his athleticism, his infectious smile, and his kind heart. He was a role model for young athletes and a beloved member of the Corpus Christi community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Ellison will be held on September 4, 2021, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi. The service is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this remarkable young man.

