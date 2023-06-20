Death of Ben Stratford, a North Oldham High School Alumnus from Goshen KY

Ben Stratford, North Oldham High School Alumnus from Goshen KY, Passes Away

Ben Stratford, a beloved member of the Goshen KY community and a proud alumnus of North Oldham High School, has passed away. He was well-known for his kind heart and his willingness to help others.

Stratford was born and raised in Goshen KY, where he attended North Oldham High School. He was an active member of the community, participating in various sports and extracurricular activities. After graduation, he pursued a career in business and quickly became a successful entrepreneur.

Stratford was known for his generosity and his commitment to giving back to his community. He was involved in various charitable organizations and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his infectious laugh, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

Stratford is survived by his wife, children, and extended family members. His passing is a great loss to the Goshen KY community and to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

