Death of Ben Stratford, Goshen KY: Remembering North Oldham High School Alumnus

Obituary: Remembering Ben Stratford of Goshen KY

Ben Stratford, a North Oldham High School alumnus, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the Goshen community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile.

Born and raised in Goshen, Ben attended North Oldham High School where he excelled in academics and sports. He was a star athlete, playing on the basketball and soccer teams. After graduating, he went on to attend the University of Kentucky where he studied business.

Ben was a successful businessman, starting his own company in the healthcare industry. He was dedicated to his work and his clients, always going above and beyond to ensure their satisfaction.

Outside of work, Ben loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed taking trips to the beach. He was also a dedicated volunteer at his local church, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Ben will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kind spirit and positive attitude will be remembered by everyone he touched. Rest in peace, Ben.

