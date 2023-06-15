Death of Blackie Onassis, Drummer of 90s Rock Band Urge Overkill

Blackie Onassis, Drummer for 90s Rock Band Urge Overkill, Has Passed Away

The music world is mourning the loss of Blackie Onassis, the talented drummer for the popular 90s rock band Urge Overkill. Onassis passed away recently, leaving behind a legion of fans who have been devastated by the news.

Onassis was a highly regarded musician who played an integral role in the success of Urge Overkill, which was known for its unique blend of rock, punk, and pop. The band had a string of hits throughout the 90s, including “Sister Havana” and “Positive Bleeding,” and was widely regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of the decade.

Although Urge Overkill disbanded in the late 90s, Onassis continued to be an active member of the music community, collaborating with other musicians and bands throughout his career. He will be deeply missed by his fans, friends, and family, and his contributions to the world of music will never be forgotten.

