Death of Brandon S. Mills in Deputy-Involved Shooting: Obituary from Rockingham VA

Brandon S. Mills

Rockingham VA – Brandon S. Mills passed away on the 9th of February, 2021 in a deputy-involved shooting.

He was born on the 20th of June, 1988 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Brandon grew up in Rockingham County and attended Turner Ashby High School. He was a loving son, brother and friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music and playing video games.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Thomas and Susan Mills, his sister, Emily Mills, and his grandmother, Patricia Thomas.

A private family service will be held in his honor.

