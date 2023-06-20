Death of Brian Kent, GFL Environmental Inc. Employee in Peterborough: Obituary

Brian Kent, GFL Environmental Inc. Employee and Peterborough Resident, Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Kent, a valued employee of GFL Environmental Inc. and beloved member of the Peterborough community. Brian passed away on [insert date] at [insert age] years old.
Brian was born and raised in [insert hometown] and later moved to Peterborough, where he worked for GFL Environmental Inc. for [insert number of years] years. He was a dedicated and hardworking employee who always went above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction. His positive attitude and friendly demeanor made him a favorite among coworkers and customers alike.
Outside of work, Brian was an avid [insert hobby/interest]. He was known for his [insert personality trait] and always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Brian leaves behind his loving [insert relationship], [insert name], and [insert number] children. A private family service will be held in his memory.
Rest in peace, Brian. You will be forever missed.
- Brian Kent GFL Environmental
- Brian Kent Peterborough Obituary
- GFL Environmental Employee Dies
- Brian Kent Death Announcement
- Remembering Brian Kent Peterborough