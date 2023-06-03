Death of Brian Spooner Mourned by Sandon Point Boardriders Family and Friends: Obituary

Sandon Point Boardriders family and friends Mourns the death of Brian Spooner

Introduction

The Sandon Point Boardriders community is in mourning following the passing of one of its most beloved members, Brian Spooner. Brian Spooner was a passionate surfer who dedicated much of his life to the sport and the community that surrounded it. He was a true legend of the sport and will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.

A life devoted to surfing

Brian Spooner was born on the 2nd of February 1955 in Sydney, Australia. He grew up in the eastern suburbs of Sydney and spent much of his youth surfing the waves of Bondi Beach. Brian developed a love for the sport at a young age, and it remained a constant passion throughout his life.

In 1978, Brian moved to the Illawarra region of New South Wales, where he discovered the world-renowned surf spots of Sandon Point and Bulli. He quickly fell in love with the area and became a regular fixture in the local surfing community.

Brian was known for his commitment to the sport and his willingness to help others. He was always willing to share his knowledge of surfing and offer advice to those who were just starting out. He was a mentor to many young surfers in the Sandon Point community and was beloved by all who knew him.

A true legend

Brian Spooner was a true legend of the sport of surfing. He was a skilled and accomplished surfer who competed in many local competitions throughout his life. He was also a respected judge and commentator, and his knowledge of the sport was second to none.

Brian’s contribution to the Sandon Point Boardriders community was immeasurable. He was a key figure in the development of the club and played an important role in organizing local competitions and events. He was also a mentor to many young surfers in the community, helping them to develop their skills and achieve their goals.

A sad loss

Brian Spooner passed away on the 16th of May 2021 at the age of 66. His passing has been deeply felt by the Sandon Point Boardriders community and all those who knew him. He was a beloved member of the community and will be greatly missed.

Despite his passing, Brian’s legacy will live on in the Sandon Point community. His passion for the sport of surfing and his commitment to the community will be remembered by all those who knew him. His passing is a sad loss, but his memory will continue to inspire and motivate the next generation of surfers in the Sandon Point community.

Brian Spooner Sandon Point Boardriders Obituary Mourning Family and Friends