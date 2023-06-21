Death of Caleb Rogers, a Muldrow High School Alumnus from Sallisaw, OK

Caleb Rogers, Muldrow High School Alumnus from Sallisaw OK, Passes Away

Caleb Rogers, a beloved member of the Sallisaw OK community and Muldrow High School alumni, has passed away at the age of 27. Caleb was born on September 12, 1993, and grew up in Sallisaw, where he attended Muldrow High School and graduated in 2011.

During his time at Muldrow High School, Caleb was known for his outgoing personality and his passion for sports. He was a member of the school’s football and baseball teams and was a natural leader on and off the field. Caleb’s dedication and hard work earned him the respect of his teammates and coaches alike.

After graduating from high school, Caleb went on to attend college at Oklahoma State University, where he continued to pursue his love of sports and was an active member of the school’s intramural sports program. He graduated from OSU in 2015 with a degree in sports management.

Caleb was a beloved member of the Sallisaw community and was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and had a positive impact on everyone he met.

Caleb is survived by his parents, his sister, and his girlfriend, as well as countless friends and family members who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Caleb’s life will be held at Muldrow High School on Saturday, August 14th, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Caleb Rogers Memorial Fund, which will be used to support local youth sports programs in Sallisaw.

