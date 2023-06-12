Death of Carmen Roraff of Onalaska: Obituary and Cause of Passing





Onalaska Carmen Roraff Obituary and Death Cause

Onalaska Mourns the Loss of Carmen Roraff

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carmen Roraff, a beloved member of the Onalaska community. Carmen passed away peacefully on Monday, June 14th, 2021, at the age of 67.

Carmen was born on December 3rd, 1953, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She grew up in Onalaska and graduated from Onalaska High School in 1972. Carmen went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Carmen was a dedicated teacher who spent over 30 years teaching elementary school in the Onalaska School District. She had a passion for nurturing young minds and was deeply committed to her students’ success.

Carmen will be remembered for her kind heart, infectious laugh, and unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished every moment spent with her loved ones.

Carmen is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Roraff; her daughter, Sarah (Chris) Johnson; her son, Michael (Jessica) Roraff; and her four grandchildren, Emma, Lily, Jack, and Charlotte. She is also survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held to honor Carmen’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Onalaska Education Foundation in Carmen’s memory.

Carmen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time on this earth.

Rest in peace, Carmen.

Cause of Death: Carmen passed away after a long battle with cancer.





Onalaska Carmen Roraff funeral arrangements Carmen Roraff obituary and memorial service Onalaska community mourns the loss of Carmen Roraff Carmen Roraff’s legacy and impact on Onalaska Investigation into Carmen Roraff’s cause of death