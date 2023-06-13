Death of CHSJ-FM Broadcaster Jim Lavigne, Saint John New Brunswick – Obituary

Jim Lavigne, CHSJ-FM Broadcaster from Saint John, New Brunswick, Passes Away

Jim Lavigne, a well-known broadcaster of CHSJ-FM from Saint John, New Brunswick, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the radio community and a prominent voice in the region.

Lavigne began his career in broadcasting in the early 1980s and quickly became a fixture of the industry. He was known for his warm personality and his ability to connect with his listeners. Lavigne was passionate about music, and his love for the art form was evident in his work.

Lavigne worked at CHSJ-FM for over 30 years and was an integral part of the station’s success. His contributions to the world of broadcasting were recognized with numerous awards throughout his career.

Lavigne will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and listeners alike. His impact on the radio industry in Saint John and beyond will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Jim Lavigne.

