Death of Clayson Anderson: Obituary of a Retired NASA Astronaut

Retired NASA Astronaut Clayson Anderson Passes Away

Clayson Anderson, a retired NASA astronaut, has passed away at the age of 62. Anderson was a veteran of two space shuttle missions, serving as a mission specialist on STS-131 in 2010 and STS-117 in 2007.

Anderson was born on February 23, 1959, in Omaha, Nebraska. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Hastings College in 1981 and a Master of Science degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University in 1983.

In 1983, Anderson began working for NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. He served in various roles, including as a space shuttle flight controller and as a member of the astronaut support team for numerous missions.

Anderson was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998 and completed his first spaceflight aboard the shuttle Atlantis in 2007. During the mission, Anderson performed three spacewalks and helped to install a new truss segment and solar arrays on the International Space Station.

In 2010, Anderson flew on the shuttle Discovery as a mission specialist. During the mission, he performed two spacewalks and helped to deliver supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

After retiring from NASA in 2013, Anderson worked as a consultant and speaker. He was also a published author, with his memoir, “Ordinary Spaceman: From Boyhood Dreams to Astronaut,” being released in 2015.

Anderson passed away on August 5, 2021, at his home in League City, Texas, following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children, and two grandchildren.

Anderson will be remembered as a dedicated and accomplished astronaut who made significant contributions to human spaceflight. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of space explorers.

