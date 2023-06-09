Death of Clayton Richard, a Crowley High School alumnus and former Baker Hughes employee, at the age of 53: Cause of Death Revealed

Clayton Richard, Baker Hughes Employee and Crowley High School Alumnus, Passes Away at 53

Clayton Richard, a beloved member of the Baker Hughes team and a proud graduate of Crowley High School, passed away on Monday at the age of 53.

Richard had been with Baker Hughes for over 20 years, where he worked as a dedicated engineer and valued member of the team. He was known for his hard work and dedication to his craft, and his presence will be deeply missed by his colleagues and friends.

Richard was also a proud alumnus of Crowley High School, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He was admired by his classmates and teachers alike for his kind nature and his willingness to lend a helping hand.

The cause of Richard’s death has not been disclosed at this time. He is survived by his wife, children, and a large circle of family and friends who loved him dearly.

Richard’s passing is a great loss to the Baker Hughes community and the Crowley High School community. He will always be remembered for his kindness, his hard work, and his unwavering dedication to those around him.

