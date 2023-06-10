Death of Clive Barker: South Africa National Soccer Team Coach Passes Away at 78, Cause of Death Unknown

Clive Barker, South Africa National Soccer Team Coach, Passes Away at Age 78

Clive Barker, the legendary South African soccer coach, has passed away at the age of 78. Barker led the South Africa national soccer team to its first-ever major international tournament, the 1996 African Cup of Nations, where they emerged victorious.

Barker, who was born in Durban, South Africa, in 1944, had a long and illustrious career in soccer. He began his coaching career in the 1970s and went on to coach several clubs in South Africa and abroad. He was also the head coach of the South African national soccer team from 1994 to 1997.

Barker’s cause of death has not been disclosed. His passing has been mourned by soccer fans and players around the world, who have paid tribute to his contributions to the sport. Barker will be remembered as a true icon of South African soccer and a beloved figure among fans.

Clive Barker death Clive Barker obituary Clive Barker cause of death South Africa national soccer team coach dies at 78 Clive Barker soccer coach death