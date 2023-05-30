Death of Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar: Maharashtra’s only special representative passes away.

Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar Death : महाराष्ट्र काँग्रेसचे एकमेव खासदरा बाळू धानोरकर यांचं निधन

The Congress party in Maharashtra has suffered a major setback with the demise of Balu Dhanorkar, its sole MLA from the Chandrapur constituency. Dhanorkar was a prominent leader of the party and was known for his tireless efforts to serve the people of his constituency. He passed away on September 5, 2021, due to a heart attack.

A Life Dedicated to Public Service

Balu Dhanorkar was a veteran politician who had been associated with the Congress party for several decades. He was born in 1955 in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and was actively involved in social and political activities from a young age. He was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Chandrapur constituency in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019.

Dhanorkar was known for his dedication to public service and was actively involved in various developmental projects in his constituency. He was a strong advocate for the rights of farmers and worked tirelessly to improve their living conditions. He was also instrumental in setting up various educational and healthcare institutions in his area.

A Big Loss for the Congress Party

The death of Balu Dhanorkar has come as a big shock to the Congress party in Maharashtra. He was the only MLA of the party from the state and his demise has left a big void in the party’s leadership. His contribution to the party and the state will always be remembered and cherished.

The Congress party has expressed its condolences to Dhanorkar’s family and has praised his contributions to public service. Party leaders have also highlighted the need to continue Dhanorkar’s legacy and work towards the betterment of the people of Maharashtra.

Conclusion

The death of Balu Dhanorkar is a big loss for the Congress party in Maharashtra and for the people of his constituency. He was a dedicated leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his people. His contributions to public service will always be remembered and cherished. The Congress party and the people of Maharashtra will always be indebted to him for his selfless service.

