Death of Cynthia Weil (1940 – 2023) in the United States reported by ITV News

Cynthia Weil passes away at age 82

Legendary songwriter Cynthia Weil, who co-wrote classic hits such as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” and “On Broadway,” passed away on Monday at the age of 82. Weil had a remarkable career that spanned over five decades in the music industry and won numerous awards for her contributions as a songwriter.

Early Life and Career

Weil was born in New York City in 1940 and began her career in the music industry in the early 1960s. She met her future songwriting partner and husband, Barry Mann, while attending high school in New York. The two began writing songs together and soon landed a publishing deal with Don Kirshner’s Aldon Music.

Songs and Collaborations

Weil and Mann’s songwriting partnership resulted in numerous hits that have become classics in the music industry. They wrote songs for artists such as The Righteous Brothers, The Drifters, and The Crystals, among others. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” which they co-wrote with Phil Spector, became one of the most recorded songs of all time and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Weil and Mann’s other hits include “On Broadway,” “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place,” “Kicks,” “Uptown,” “Bless You,” “Just A Little Lovin’,” and “Never Gonna Let You Go,” among others. They also co-wrote the Tony Award-winning musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which premiered on Broadway in 2014.

Awards and Honors

Weil was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Johnny Mercer Award in 2004. She also received the prestigious Ivor Novello Award in 2014 for her outstanding contribution to British music. Weil and Mann were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Legacy and Influence

Weil’s contributions to the music industry have had a lasting impact and her songs have been covered by countless artists over the years. Her influence can be heard in the music of many contemporary songwriters and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and songwriters.

Weil is survived by her husband and songwriting partner, Barry Mann, and their children Jenn, Lisa, and David. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and fans around the world.

