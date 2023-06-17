Death of Daniel Ellsberg, the Pentagon Papers leaker, at age 92

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the former Defense Department analyst who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the press in 1971, passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s leak of classified documents to The New York Times and other newspapers revealed the U.S. government’s involvement in the Vietnam War and sparked a national debate on government secrecy and the role of the media. Ellsberg was later charged with espionage, but the case was dismissed due to government misconduct. He remained an advocate for government transparency and civil disobedience throughout his life.

