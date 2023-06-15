“Death of Debra Curb Solved 49 Years Later: James Blaylock Identified as Suspect”

James Blaylock : “Death of Debra Curb Solved 49 Years Later with Identification of Suspect James Blaylock”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has announced the resolution of the death of Debra Curb, a 17-year-old Fresno High School student, 49 years after the incident. According to the officials, Debra was found strangled on January 1, 1974, on College Avenue in Fresno. Although James Arthur Blaylock, a 17-year-old who was with Debra the previous evening, was considered a person of interest, no evidence was found to support the theory that he had raped and killed Debra. However, in 2006, detectives established a match for Blaylock’s DNA with a sexual assault kit taken from Debra in 1974. Recently, Blaylock’s DNA was found on the ligature used to strangle Debra. Blaylock died in the hospital at the age of 66, and he had a lengthy criminal record, including violent acts and becoming a registered sex offender.

Read Full story : Unsolved for 49 years: Detectives solve death of Fresno 17-year-old in 1974 /

News Source : Dom McAndrew

