Death of Dion Stutts, Three-Star Defensive Lineman from Memphis: Obituary and 247 Dead

Memphis Three-Star Defensive Lineman Dion Stutts Passes Away

The football community is mourning the loss of Dion Stutts, a three-star defensive lineman from Memphis. Stutts passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication on and off the field.

During his high school career, Stutts was a standout player for his team and caught the attention of several college recruiters. He ultimately committed to play at a Division I school and was looking forward to continuing his football journey.

Stutts’ sudden death has left his family, friends, and teammates in shock. His obituary describes him as a kind-hearted young man who always put others before himself. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The cause of Stutts’ death has not been released at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

