Death of ERHS Cheerleader Jessica Hollady in ATV Accident on June 3: Obituary

Jessica Hollady

Jessica Hollady, a beloved cheerleader at ERHS, passed away tragically in an ATV accident on June 3. She was just 17 years old.

Jessica was known for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her unwavering dedication to her teammates. She brought joy to everyone around her, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

She is survived by her parents, two siblings, and countless friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on June 10 at 2pm at the ERHS gymnasium. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this remarkable young woman.

