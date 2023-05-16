Death of Former Simple Minds Bassist John Giblin: What Caused His Passing?

John Giblin Has Died – A Tribute to the Former Simple Minds Bassist

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Giblin, the former bassist of the iconic Scottish rock band Simple Minds. Giblin passed away on September 17, 2021, at the age of 64.

Who Was John Giblin?

John Giblin was born on September 10, 1957, in London, England. He was a renowned bassist, session musician, and music producer who had a long and illustrious career in the music industry. He started playing the bass guitar at the age of 14 and went on to study music at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Over the years, Giblin worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, and Phil Collins, to name a few. He was also a member of the Simple Minds from 1984 to 1989 and played on some of their most popular albums, including “Once Upon a Time” and “Street Fighting Years.”

How Did John Giblin Die?

The cause of John Giblin’s death has not been officially announced. However, it is believed that he passed away after a long battle with cancer. His family released a statement that read, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, John Giblin. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans, but his music will live on forever.”

John’s death has left a massive void in the music industry, and his fans and colleagues are mourning his loss. Many of his former bandmates and collaborators have paid tribute to him on social media, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the time they spent with him.

Tributes Pour In for John Giblin

After news of John Giblin’s death broke, tributes started pouring in from all over the world. Many of his fans and colleagues took to social media to express their grief and pay their respects to the late musician.

Peter Gabriel, who worked with Giblin on several albums, tweeted, “I’m devastated to hear of John Giblin’s passing. He was a fantastic musician and a pleasure to work with. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Jim Kerr, the lead singer of Simple Minds, also paid tribute to Giblin, saying, “John was an incredible musician and a great guy. He was an integral part of the Simple Minds family, and we will miss him dearly.”

Other musicians, including Phil Collins, Kate Bush, and Annie Lennox, also shared their condolences and memories of working with Giblin.

John Giblin’s Legacy

John Giblin’s legacy as a musician and producer is undeniable. He was a highly skilled bassist who contributed to some of the most iconic albums of the 80s and 90s. His work with Simple Minds helped the band achieve global success, and his collaborations with other musicians helped shape the sound of popular music.

Despite his success, John was known for being humble and down-to-earth. He was loved and respected by his colleagues and fans alike, and his music will continue to inspire generations to come.

In Conclusion

John Giblin’s death is a significant loss to the music industry. His talent, passion, and dedication to his craft will be sorely missed. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, John Giblin.

Simple Minds Musician death Bassist John Giblin Obituary Cause of death