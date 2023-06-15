Death of Gabriel Benson | Former Willmar High School Alumnus Gabriel from Minneapolis, MN Passes Away

Gabriel Benson Passes Away

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Gabriel Benson, a former student of Willmar High School in Minneapolis, MN.

Gabriel was a beloved member of the community and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering positivity touched the lives of many.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gabriel’s family and friends during this difficult time.

