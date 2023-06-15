Death of Garrett Brown, Former NFL Player and Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Athlete

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Player Garrett Brown Passes Away

Garrett Brown, a former NFL player and Minnesota Golden Gophers football standout, has passed away at the age of 61.

Brown was born on October 17, 1959, in Miami, Florida. He attended Killian High School before joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team in 1978. Brown played as a defensive back and was known for his speed and agility on the field.

After graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1982, Brown was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. He spent three seasons with the 49ers before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1985. Brown played one season with the Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 1986.

Following his NFL career, Brown returned to Minnesota and became a successful businessman. He owned and operated several restaurants and bars in the Minneapolis area.

Brown is survived by his wife, two children, and several grandchildren.

He will be remembered as a talented athlete and successful entrepreneur who made a lasting impact on the Minnesota football community.

