Death of Ghanaian Writer Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo: Cause and Details

Author Ama Ata Aidoo Passes Away

Ghanaian writer, playwright and poet, Professor Ama Ata Aidoo has died at the age of 80. Her death was confirmed by her family on March 23, 2022. The news of her passing has sent shockwaves across the literary world, with many paying tribute to her immense contribution to African literature.

Who Was Ama Ata Aidoo?

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo was born on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, a small town in the Central Region of Ghana. She attended Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast and later went on to study at the University of Ghana, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1964. She then went to the United States to pursue further studies at Stanford University and later the University of Ghana, where she obtained a Master of Arts degree in African Literature.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo had a distinguished career as a writer, with several acclaimed works to her name. Some of her most notable works include “Our Sister Killjoy,” “Changes: A Love Story,” “Dilemma of a Ghost,” and “Anowa.”

Cause of Death

The cause of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo’s death has not been officially announced by her family. However, reports suggest that she had been unwell for some time before her passing.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of her death, tributes have been pouring in from across the world. Many have hailed Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo as a trailblazer and a pioneer in African literature. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has also paid tribute to her, describing her as “one of Ghana’s literary giants.”

“We have lost a literary giant whose works have been an inspiration to many. Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo’s contribution to African literature cannot be overstated. She was a trailblazer who paved the way for many of us. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” said Ghana’s President.

Legacy

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo’s contribution to African literature has been immense. Her works have been translated into several languages and have been read by millions of people around the world. She was a pioneer who paved the way for many African writers who followed in her footsteps. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Rest in Peace, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo.

