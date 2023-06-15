Death of Giovanni Aquino, Coach of Melrose Little League

Giovanni Aquino, Melrose Little League Coach, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Giovanni Aquino, a beloved coach of the Melrose Little League. He was a dedicated mentor and role model for countless young athletes in the community.

Giovanni’s passion for baseball was contagious and he instilled a love for the game in all those he coached. He was always there to offer guidance and support, both on and off the field.

His passing is a tremendous loss for the Melrose Little League and the entire community. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Giovanni. You will be deeply missed.

