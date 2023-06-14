Death of Giovanni Aquino | Little League Coach Giovanni has Passed Away

Giovanni Aquino Passes Away

The Little League community is mourning the loss of Giovanni Aquino, who has passed away. Aquino was a beloved coach who dedicated countless hours to mentoring young athletes and instilling in them a love for the game of baseball.

His passion for the sport was contagious, and he inspired many children to pursue their dreams on the diamond. Aquino will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Little League community.

