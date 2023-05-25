Death of Harry Jenkins, a Renowned Pittsburgh Basketball Coach from Fox Chapel

Harry Jenkins, Well-Known Pittsburgh Basketball Coach, Passes Away

Harry Jenkins, a beloved basketball coach and mentor in the Pittsburgh area, has passed away at the age of 72. Jenkins was well-known for his dedication to the sport and his commitment to his players.

Early Life and Career

Jenkins was born in Pittsburgh and grew up playing basketball in the local parks and recreation centers. He went on to coach at the high school level, leading several teams to success in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Impact on the Pittsburgh Community

Jenkins was a beloved figure in the Pittsburgh basketball community, known for his dedication to his players and his commitment to the sport. He was respected by players, parents, and fellow coaches alike, and his influence was felt throughout the region.

Jenkins was known for his ability to motivate his players and bring out the best in them. He believed that basketball was more than just a game – it was a way to teach young people important life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, and discipline.

Tributes Pour In

Following Jenkins’ passing, tributes poured in from former players, coaches, and members of the Pittsburgh community. Many spoke of his impact on their lives and the lessons they learned from him both on and off the court.

“Coach Jenkins was more than just a coach – he was a mentor, a role model, and a friend,” said one former player. “He taught me so much about the game of basketball, but more importantly, he taught me about life. I will never forget him.”

Legacy

Jenkins’ legacy lives on through the countless players he coached and the impact he had on the Pittsburgh basketball community. He will be remembered for his passion for the sport, his dedication to his players, and his belief in the power of basketball to teach important life lessons.

“Coach Jenkins was a true legend in the Pittsburgh basketball community,” said one fellow coach. “He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the countless players he inspired.”

Conclusion

Harry Jenkins was a coach, mentor, and friend to many in the Pittsburgh basketball community. His dedication to the sport and his commitment to his players will be remembered for years to come. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on the Pittsburgh community.

