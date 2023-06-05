Death of Hugh Blythe and Discovery of Sammy Blythe’s Body in Queens, NYC

Tragic News: Hugh Blythe Passes Away, Sammy Blythe Found Dead in Queens

Hugh Blythe, beloved husband and father, has sadly passed away. The cause of his death is still unknown, but his family and friends are mourning the loss of a wonderful man.

In another devastating turn of events, Hugh’s son, Sammy Blythe, was found dead in Queens. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated by the authorities.

This news has shocked the community and left many in disbelief. The Blythe family asks for privacy during this difficult time as they come to terms with their double loss.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Blythe family during this tragic time.

Queens homicide Blythe family tragedy Murder investigation in Queens NYC crime news Suspects in the Blythe case