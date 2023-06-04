Death of Indiana Volleyball Player Sarah Ising from Crown Point

Remembering Sarah Ising: A Volleyball Player from Crown Point, IN

Introduction

Sarah Ising was a talented volleyball player from Crown Point, IN, who tragically passed away on May 15, 2020, at the young age of 17.

Early Life and Volleyball Career

Sarah was born on August 31, 2002, in Crown Point, IN, and grew up in a family of volleyball players. Her mother, Diane Ising, was a standout volleyball player at Indiana University, and her older sister, Hannah, played volleyball at Crown Point High School.

Sarah started playing volleyball at a young age and quickly developed a passion for the sport. She played club volleyball for the Academy Volleyball Club and was a member of the Crown Point High School volleyball team.

As a sophomore, Sarah helped lead the Bulldogs to a conference championship and a sectional title. She was named to the All-Conference team and received honorable mention All-State honors.

Passing Away

On May 15, 2020, Sarah passed away unexpectedly. The cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed. Her passing was a shock to the Crown Point community and the volleyball community at large.

Tributes and Memories

Following Sarah’s passing, tributes poured in from friends, family, and fellow volleyball players. Many shared memories of Sarah’s infectious smile, kind heart, and love for the game of volleyball.

Crown Point High School held a candlelight vigil in Sarah’s honor, and the volleyball team retired her number 11 jersey. The Academy Volleyball Club also retired her number and dedicated the season to her memory.

Legacy

Although Sarah’s life was cut short, her legacy lives on through the lives she touched and the memories she created. Her passion for volleyball inspired those around her, and her love for life was contagious.

Sarah will always be remembered as a talented volleyball player, a loving daughter and sister, and a cherished friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

