Death of International Wrestling Star Peggy Lee Leather at Age 64: What Happened?

How Did Peggy Lee Leather Die? International Wrestling Star Dies At 64

Introduction

Peggy Lee Leather, an international wrestling star, passed away on November 12, 2021, at the age of 64. The news of her death has shocked the wrestling community and left her fans mourning her loss.

Early Life and Career

Peggy Lee Leather, whose real name was Mary Ann Kostecki, was born on February 18, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was raised in a wrestling family and started her career in the 1980s. Peggy Lee Leather was a fierce competitor and quickly rose to fame in the wrestling world.

International Stardom

Peggy Lee Leather’s reputation as a tough wrestler grew, and she became a household name in the United States and Canada. She was one of the most popular wrestlers in the world and was known for her signature move, the “Leather Lock.” Peggy Lee Leather won numerous championships and titles throughout her career, including the Ladies Professional Wrestling Association Tag Team Championship.

Retirement and Health Issues

Peggy Lee Leather retired from wrestling in the mid-1990s and lived a quiet life in her hometown in Pennsylvania. However, in 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment. Her health continued to decline, and she passed away in November 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Cause of Death

The exact cause of Peggy Lee Leather’s death has not been revealed. However, it is known that she had been battling cancer for several years before her passing. Her death has left her fans and the wrestling community in shock and mourning.

Legacy

Peggy Lee Leather will always be remembered as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. She was a pioneer in the industry and paved the way for future generations of female wrestlers. Her signature move, the “Leather Lock,” is still talked about today, and her legacy will continue to inspire young wrestlers for years to come.

Conclusion

Peggy Lee Leather’s death is a great loss to the wrestling community. She will be remembered as a fierce competitor, a trailblazer, and an inspiration to many. Her legacy will live on, and her contribution to the industry will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Peggy Lee Leather.

