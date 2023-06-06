Death of Iowa National Guard Member Struck by Car

Iowa National Guard Member Struck by Car Passes Away

An Iowa National Guard member who was struck by a car while on duty has tragically passed away. The soldier, whose name has not been released, was hit by a car in a pedestrian crosswalk in Cedar Rapids.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, and the soldier was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the soldier succumbed to their injuries and passed away.

The Iowa National Guard has expressed their condolences to the soldier’s family and friends. The incident is under investigation by local law enforcement, and no further details have been released at this time.

The loss of this brave soldier is a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the National Guard and their families every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldier’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Iowa National Guard member Car accident Fatality Tragic news Military service sacrifice