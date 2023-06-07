Death of Iron Sheik: Iranian-born American Retired Professional Wrestler Passes Away at 81 – Obituary

Iranian-born American Retired Professional Wrestler, Iron Sheik, Dies at 81

Iron Sheik, the legendary Iranian-born American retired professional wrestler, has passed away at the age of 81. Born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri in Tehran, Iran in 1942, Iron Sheik became a household name in the wrestling world during the 1980s.

Iron Sheik began his wrestling career in Iran in the 1960s before moving to the United States in the late 1970s. He quickly gained fame in the wrestling world and became known for his signature move, the Camel Clutch.

Throughout his career, Iron Sheik won numerous championships, including the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. He also competed in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, representing Iran in wrestling.

Iron Sheik retired from wrestling in 1992 but remained active in the wrestling community, making appearances at events and on television shows. He also wrote an autobiography, “Iron Sheik: My Life and Pro Wrestling Journey,” which was published in 2015.

Iron Sheik was known for his outspoken personality and controversial statements. He was also known for his trademark Persian club and his iconic mustache.

Iron Sheik’s death is a loss to the wrestling community, and he will be remembered for his contributions to the sport. Rest in peace, Iron Sheik.

Wrestling legend Iranian-American icon WWE Hall of Famer Champion wrestler Celebrity death