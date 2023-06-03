Death of Jacklyn Smith, also known as Wild ’N Out’s Ms Jacky Oh!, at the age of 32

Jacklyn Smith Obituary: Wild ’N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

Jacklyn Smith, better known as Ms Jacky Oh!, passed away on August 14, 2021, at the age of 32. The cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

Early Life and Career

Ms Jacky Oh! was born on January 3, 1989, in California, USA. She started her career as a model and later became a popular Instagram influencer. She gained massive popularity for her comedy skits and impressions on the social media platform. She had over 500k followers on Instagram.

Wild ’N Out

In 2016, Ms Jacky Oh! joined MTV’s improv comedy series Wild ’N Out, created and hosted by Nick Cannon. She quickly became a fan favorite for her hilarious roasts and witty comebacks. She appeared in several episodes of the show from 2016 to 2018.

Other Projects

Aside from Wild ’N Out, Ms Jacky Oh! also appeared in several music videos, including Chris Brown’s “Party” and Lil Wayne’s “Uproar.” She also had a small role in the TV series Black-ish.

Tributes and Condolences

News of Ms Jacky Oh!’s passing shocked and saddened her fans and colleagues. Nick Cannon, the creator and host of Wild ’N Out, paid tribute to her on Instagram, saying, “I’m at a loss for words. Speechless. We just talked less than a week ago. I’m praying for your family. RIP @msjackyoh.”

Other celebrities and fans also expressed their condolences on social media, praising Ms Jacky Oh!’s talent and humor.

Legacy

Ms Jacky Oh! will be remembered as a talented comedian and influencer who brought joy and laughter to her fans. Her legacy will live on through her work on Wild ’N Out and her social media presence.

Final Thoughts

Jacklyn Smith, aka Ms Jacky Oh!, was a rising star in the entertainment industry who left a lasting impression on her colleagues and fans. Her sudden passing is a tragic loss for the comedy community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

