Death of James Andrew, Former Coach of Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, OR

James Andrew, Ex-Lakeridge High School Coach, Passes Away

Early Life and Career

James Andrew was a well-known high school football coach in the Lake Oswego area. Born and raised in Oregon, he grew up with a passion for sports and played football throughout high school and college. After graduating, he pursued a career in coaching and quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the most respected coaches in the state.

Career at Lakeridge High School

Andrew spent the majority of his coaching career at Lakeridge High School, where he led the football team to multiple state championships. He was known for his dedication to his players, and many of them credit him with helping them develop into the successful athletes they are today.

Impact on the Community

Andrew was more than just a coach to his players; he was a mentor, friend, and role model. He was deeply involved in the community and worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of young people. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or offer guidance when needed, and his impact on the community will be sorely missed.

Legacy

James Andrew leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Lake Oswego area. His dedication to coaching and mentoring young people will be remembered for years to come, and his influence will continue to inspire generations of athletes. He will be remembered as a beloved coach, mentor, and friend to all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

The passing of James Andrew is a loss for the entire Lake Oswego community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and former players. However, his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the countless athletes he inspired. Rest in peace, Coach Andrew.

