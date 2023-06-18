Death of James Loveless: Obituary and Cause of Demise







James Loveless Obituary

James Loveless Obituary

James Loveless, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30th, 2021. He was born on December 12th, 1952 in New York City, New York to his parents John and Mary Loveless. James was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to his two children, Michael and Emily. He was a successful businessman who worked as a financial advisor for over 40 years. James was also an active member of his community, volunteering at the local food bank and coaching his son's little league team. James will be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious smile, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. James Loveless' cause of death was complications from lung cancer. He had been battling the disease for several years.





James Loveless obituary James Loveless cause of death James Loveless death announcement James Loveless funeral arrangements James Loveless family statement