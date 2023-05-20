Death of Jarel Lowery, Paterson Public School Teacher Mourned by Family

Jarel Lowery: Remembering a Beloved Teacher

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jarel Lowery, a beloved teacher at Paterson Public School. Mr. Lowery passed away on September 12, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, compassion, and excellence in education.

A Life Devoted to Education

Mr. Lowery was a lifelong educator who dedicated his career to helping students reach their full potential. He was known for his passion for teaching, his unwavering commitment to his students, and his ability to inspire and motivate even the most reluctant learners.

Mr. Lowery began his teaching career at Paterson Public School more than two decades ago. Over the years, he taught a variety of subjects and grade levels, but he was perhaps best known for his work with students who struggled academically or had behavioral challenges. He had a special talent for connecting with these students and helping them overcome their obstacles to success.

A Beloved Teacher and Mentor

Mr. Lowery was more than just a teacher to his students; he was a mentor, a role model, and a friend. He was always available to listen, to offer advice, and to provide support and encouragement. His students knew that he believed in them, even when they didn’t believe in themselves.

Many of Mr. Lowery’s former students have shared stories about how he changed their lives. They speak of his kindness, his patience, and his ability to see the potential in every student. They remember how he went above and beyond to help them succeed, whether it was staying after school to provide extra help or simply listening to their problems and offering a shoulder to cry on.

A Devoted Family Man

Mr. Lowery was not only a dedicated educator, but also a devoted family man. He was a loving husband to his wife, Maria, and a proud father to his two children, Michael and Sarah. He was always there for his family, whether it was attending his children’s sporting events or simply spending time with them at home.

Mr. Lowery’s family was his greatest source of joy and inspiration. He often spoke about how his family motivated him to be the best teacher he could be, and how their love and support sustained him through the challenges of his profession.

A Tragic Loss

Mr. Lowery’s passing has left a deep void in the Paterson Public School community. His colleagues, students, and their families all mourn the loss of a truly exceptional teacher and human being.

His family is understandably devastated by the loss of their beloved husband and father. They have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community, and have asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

A Legacy of Excellence

Although Mr. Lowery is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through the countless students whose lives he touched and transformed. His dedication to education, his compassion for his students, and his unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching will continue to inspire and motivate generations of educators to come.

Rest in peace, Mr. Lowery. You will be deeply missed, but your memory will live on forever.

