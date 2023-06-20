Death of Jason Godfrey, Head Teacher at Renaissance Charter School at Crown Point in Orange County, FL

Jason Godfrey, Head Teacher of Orange County FL Renaissance Charter School at Crown Point, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jason Godfrey, the Head Teacher of Orange County FL Renaissance Charter School at Crown Point. Jason departed this world on [insert date] after a brief illness.

Jason was a beloved member of our school community, having served as the Head Teacher for several years. He was dedicated to his students and colleagues, always going above and beyond to ensure that everyone felt supported and valued. His passion for education was infectious, and his enthusiasm for teaching was evident in everything he did.

Jason was a graduate of [insert university], where he earned his degree in education. He went on to work at several schools before joining our team at Orange County FL Renaissance Charter School at Crown Point. During his time with us, he helped to shape the school into the thriving educational community it is today.

Jason will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. His impact on our school and our students will be felt for years to come. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Jason. You will always be a part of our school’s legacy.

Jason Godfrey Obituary Orange County FL Renaissance Charter School at Crown Point Head Teacher