Death of Jefferey Bizzle, 38, Near Downtown Louisville: Obituary







Jefferey Bizzle Obituary

Jefferey Bizzle Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jefferey Bizzle, a beloved son, brother, and friend. Jefferey, 38, was tragically killed near Downtown Louisville on the evening of August 10th, 2021.

Jefferey was born on June 12th, 1983 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a kind-hearted and gentle person who always put others before himself. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar in his free time. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jefferey will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, and countless friends who were lucky enough to have known him. His passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew him, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

A private funeral service will be held for Jefferey’s immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jefferey’s name to a local music charity.





Louisville Homicide Downtown Louisville Crime Louisville Police Investigation Violent Crimes in Kentucky Louisville Community Response