Death of Joan Scanlon, Professor at Neumann University and Resident of Springfield, PA

Joan Scanlon Dies: Neumann University Professor Passes Away in Springfield, PA

Joan Scanlon, a well-respected professor at Neumann University, has passed away at her home in Springfield, PA. She was beloved by students and colleagues alike for her dedication to teaching and her compassionate nature.

Scanlon had been a professor at Neumann University for over 20 years, and her contributions to the school will be deeply missed. She was known for her expertise in her field and her ability to connect with students on a personal level.

The cause of Scanlon’s death has not been released, and her passing has left the Neumann University community in shock. Her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched during her time as a professor.

