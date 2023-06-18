Death of Jordan Samson, an RCMP Officer and Ice Hockey Player from Halifax, Nova Scotia

Jordan Samson, RCMP Member and Ice Hockey Player, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jordan Samson, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a beloved ice hockey player in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Jordan was known for his dedication to both his career and his passion for sports.

Jordan’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community. He will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to serving his country and making a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jordan’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire us all.

Jordan Samson Halifax Nova Scotia RCMP member and Ice Hockey player Death of Jordan Samson Halifax community mourns loss of Jordan Samson Jordan Samson’s legacy in Nova Scotia