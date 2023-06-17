Death of Jordan Wallace, Former Student and Soccer Player of Esquimalt Secondary School in Victoria, BC

Tragic News: Former Esquimalt Secondary School Student and Soccer Player Jordan Wallace Passes Away

Jordan Wallace, who was a student and soccer player at Esquimalt Secondary School in Victoria, BC, has sadly passed away. This news has left the community in shock and mourning.

Jordan Wallace Victoria BC obituary Esquimalt Secondary School soccer team tribute to Jordan Wallace Remembering Jordan Wallace: Victoria BC community mourns loss Jordan Wallace scholarship fund in Victoria BC Esquimalt Secondary School students honor Jordan Wallace with memorial service