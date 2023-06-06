Death of Julian Feikert, a Keokuk IA native and Oklahoma State University Alumnus in Mexico

Julian Feikert, Oklahoma State University Alumnus from Keokuk IA, Passes Away in Mexico

Julian Feikert, a proud alumnus of Oklahoma State University and resident of Keokuk IA, has passed away in Mexico. Feikert had been residing in Mexico for several years before his unfortunate demise.

Feikert was known for his jovial personality and his passion for traveling. He was an adventurous soul who loved exploring new places and meeting new people. Feikert had a deep love for Oklahoma State University and was a dedicated supporter of the university’s athletic programs.

Feikert’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the Oklahoma State University community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

