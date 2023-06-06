Death of Julian Feikert, a Keokuk IA native and Oklahoma State University graduate, occurred in Mexico

Julian Feikert, Oklahoma State University Alumnus from Keokuk IA, passes away in Mexico

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Julian Feikert, an alumnus of Oklahoma State University and a resident of Keokuk IA. Julian passed away while in Mexico on a trip.

Julian was a beloved member of the Oklahoma State University community, having graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He was known for his kind and generous spirit, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Julian’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Julian Feikert Keokuk IA Oklahoma State University Alumnus Death in Mexico Julian Feikert obituary Julian Feikert memorial