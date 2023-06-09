Death of Justine Covault: A Musician, Singer/Songwriter, Guitarist, and Record Label Owner from Arlington, MA

Justine Covault Death – Arlington, MA Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist & Record Label Owner

Justine Covault, a talented singer/songwriter, guitarist, and record label owner from Arlington, MA, has passed away. She was a beloved member of the local music community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Covault was known for her soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, which she performed at venues throughout the Boston area. She was also the owner of the independent record label, Electric Green Records, which released music from a variety of local artists.

In addition to her musical talents, Covault was also a beloved member of her community. She was a passionate advocate for social justice and volunteered her time with organizations that supported causes such as LGBTQ+ rights and environmental conservation.

Covault’s death is a tragic loss for the music community and for all those who knew and loved her. Her music and her spirit will live on through the many lives she touched during her time on earth.

