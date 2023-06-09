Death of Justine Covault – Musician, Songwriter, and Label Owner from Arlington, MA

Justine Covault, Arlington, MA Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist & Record Label Owner Passes Away

Justine Covault, a talented singer/songwriter/guitarist and record label owner from Arlington, MA, has sadly passed away. She was known for her beautiful voice and heartfelt lyrics, as well as her dedication to supporting independent artists through her label.

Covault had a passion for music from a young age and pursued it with fervor, performing at local venues and festivals throughout the New England area. Her talent and hard work led her to become a respected member of the music community and a role model for aspiring musicians.

In addition to her successful music career, Covault also owned and operated her own record label, providing a platform for other artists to showcase their work and gain exposure. Her commitment to supporting independent musicians was a testament to her generous and kind nature.

Covault’s passing is a great loss to the music community and those who knew her. She will be remembered for her talent, passion, and dedication to making the world a better place through music. Rest in peace, Justine Covault.

Justine Covault Arlington, MA Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Record Label Owner Death