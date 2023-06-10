Death of Kalia Davis at 18: Obituary and Cause of Demise of Buffalo Grove High School Student

Kalia Davis Obituary

Kalia Davis, an 18-year-old student at Buffalo Grove High School, passed away on (DATE). Her family and friends are devastated by the loss of such a kind and loving individual.

The cause of Kalia’s death has not been disclosed by her family. However, they have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community during this difficult time.

Kalia was known for her infectious smile, her love of music, and her passion for helping others. She was a dedicated student who excelled in her studies and was always willing to lend a helping hand to her classmates.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her. Rest in peace, Kalia.

